Real Madrid defender apologises to fans following struggles in Atletico Madrid defeat – ‘Not my game’

Real Madrid veteran David Alaba has taken responsibility for their derby defeat to Atletico Madrid, after he was ‘pictured in the photo’ for all three of the Colchonero goals.

It has not gone unnoticed that all three of Atletico’s goals came from the same type of play, with Samuel Lino and then Saul Niguez cutting in from the left side to provide a cross.

On all three occasions, Alaba lost his marker, Alvaro Morata twice and Antoine Griezmann, as they appeared at the back post. Atletico Manager Diego Simeone also pointing out that it had been their plan all along to do so.

On Monday, with some of the dust having settled, the Austrian defender put the following on his Twitter account.

‘Madridistas we all expect more! This was not our game, this was not my game! We let you down yesterday but we will fight back and we will come back to what Real Madrid is!’

Madridistas we all expect more! This was not our game, this was not my game! We let you down yesterday but we will fight back and we will come back to what Real Madrid is! — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) September 25, 2023

Alaba is to be partnered by Antonio Rudiger for much of the season rather than Eder Militao, a partnership upon which their Champions League triumph two years ago was built. While the pair have shown good streaks of form, currently Los Blancos’ defence does not strike fear into the hearts of defenders.