Predicted XIs: Barcelona travel to Real Mallorca looking to replace Frenkie de Jong and rotate

Barcelona take on Real Mallorca on Tuesday evening at 21:30 CEST, knowing a win will keep them top of the table going into the weekend. Their hosts are desperately seeking a response, after being thumped 5-3 by Girona over the weekend.

Ahead of the match, Xavi Hernandez said that he would be looking to average two to three rotations per game in the coming weeks, and that some players who had played the vast majority of minutes could be in for a change.

Nevertheless, Real Mallorca can be a tough nut to crack, especially at home, and Javier Aguirre has mores resources at his disposal this season in Cyle Larin and Sergi Darder.

Barcelona are missing Frenkie de Jong following his injury during the Catalans’ 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo, who joins Pedri on the sidelines. Gavi and Ilkay Gundogan are expected to accompany Oriol Romeu in midfield, with Sergi Roberto and Fermin Lopez on the bench.

Marca expect Ronald Araujo to return to the starting line-up following his injury, and Lamine Yamal to return to their starting XI too. Inigo Martinez is predicted to be the big starting news, with a chance of making his first start.

MD predict a similar line-up, with Raphinha playing instead of Lamine Yamal, and Andreas Christensen ahead of Araujo.

Los Bermellones are without captain Toni Raillo and left-back Toni Lato, meaning Jaume Costa will play on the left flank. They expect Aguirre to be ambitious and go with two up front in Larin and Vedat Muriqi.

The Madrid daily also expect two forwards, but with something of a change of formation, seeing Abdon Prats up front with Muriqi, and Samu Costa playing ahead of Manu Morlanes.