La Liga President Javier Tebas opens door to Barcelona signing in January

La Liga President Javier Tebas has not ruled out that Barcelona could sign young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque in January and register him, despite being well over their salary limit.

The Blaugrana are nearly €130m in excess of their salary limit meaning they can only dedicate a portion of the money they save from sales and in wages towards new players.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has been bullish about the chance of him arriving in the winter transfer window, no doubt seeking to put pressure on the club to make it happen – he does not have a natural alternative to Robert Lewandowski.

Asked about it during an interview with Movistar+, via Sport, Tebas explained that there was a chancve that Barcelona could bring in Roque, if there were sales.

“They have improved a lot. They have made an effort in their salary bill. I think they still have to make an effort for next season, but they have managed to incorporate good players.”

Barcelona must “change some things to be able to sign. It will depend on whether there are departures of players, if there are savings, they will be able to incorporate players.”

For Barcelona, the question will be whether they have any other sales to make. The likes of Eric Garcia, Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet and Ez Abde left at the end of the transfer window, leaving the Blaugrana with just 19 first-team players. If Barcelona do want to bring in Roque, it may be a choice between him and sacrificing elsewhere.