La Liga President Javier Tebas confident of Kylian Mbappe arrival at Real Madrid – ’70-80% chance’

La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed that he is confident that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid next summer, as the two continue to dance around a deal.

Speaking to Movistar+, in an interview with Sport, Tebas has explained that he feels Mbappe will finally make the move that he has turned down on three previous occasions this summer.

“Convinced, no, but it is a destiny for him, for sure. I think he will be in the La Liga next season at 70 or 80 percent.”

Real Madrid will not risk getting burnt Mbappe two summers in a row though. Last summer was embarrassment on a global stage for Los Blancos, having briefed that Mbappe would be signing, only for Mbappe to remain at PSG.

Although he was referring to the Superleague, Tebas pointed out that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez usually has the last laugh.

“Florentino never loses, he doesn’t lose at anything.”

Having not signed a top class forward this summer and left the number nine shirt free, many have taken that to mean that Mbappe’s arrival is still being planned for by Los Blancos. The PSG and France star is out of contract in the summer, but can negotiate with clubs on the first of January provided he does not sign a new deal.