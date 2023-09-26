La Liga manager backed to manage ‘big teams’ by sporting director

Girona have been one of the stories of the season this year, and after seven games, they sit joint-top of La Liga, proudly alongside Catalan rivals Barcelona.

It is not simply the fact that they have six wins and a draw from their opening games, but they have also blitzed the majority of their opponents. After an opening day draw away to Real Sociedad, Girona now find themselves in an exciting moment.

Speaking to RAC1, Sporting Director Quique Carcel was keen to impress that Girona had to be humble going forward.

“We are in a very exciting moment, especially because of how we are playing. It’s outrageous to score 17 goals in 6 games. I want to be as humble as possible. Looking back helps us keep our feet on the ground. We are ambitious, but we have survival as a clear goal.”

“The players, the coach and the board are ambitious, but we can’t get confused. We can’t relax because we will lose an opportunity to fight for beautiful things.”

Following their recent 5-3 win over Real Mallorca, which sent them top at the time, Manager Michel Sanchez tweeted that his side should keep their feet firmly on the ground.

Hay que mantener los pies en el suelo y seguir con esta mentalidad. Estoy feliz por la gente, por la plantilla, por los puntos y por las victorias seguidas. La afición está ilusionada, pero es solo el inicio. Será un camino largo, pero juntos podemos hacer historia. #GironaFC pic.twitter.com/mQaftzuNnU — Miguel Ángel Sánchez (@Michel8Sanchez) September 23, 2023

Carcel was clear that Michel was headed for the stars though.

“He is in a phase of growth and improvement. He is a very grateful person and there is still a future with him.”

“That doesn’t mean I don’t think we’ll see Michel on the bench for big teams one day.”

Last season was already an impressive campaign for Girona, with Michel guiding them to within a game of European football in their first season back up from Segunda, all with the same ambitious football. This summer Girona lost a number of key players, but Carcel and Michel have made that a forgotten fact, with Savio one of the revelations of the young La Liga season.