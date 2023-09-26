Jude Bellingham challenge seemingly causes Atletico Madrid injury, forward to miss four games

Atletico Madrid have announced that Angel Correa is out injured, after he was diagnosed with sprained knee ligaments.

They made that announcement with a picture of a challenge made by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, where the damage to Correa appeared to be sustained. While there is no way of knowing, the Argentine forward did not appear to have an injury before Bellingham’s rash challenge.

Marca say that Correa is facing two weeks out for Atletico, where he will miss matches against Osasuna, Cadiz, Feyenoord and Real Sociedad.

After the match, Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone said that he felt it was sufficient for a red card, but had not seen the incident on replay. Bellingham did not go in with his studs, and correctly received a yellow card for the tackle, even if he did go in aggressively. Real Madrid’s top scorer cut a frustrated figure on Sunday evening, as his side failed to provide him with sufficient chances to impact the game on Sunday.