€50m-rated Barcelona and Real Madrid target set to sign new contract at current club

Over the last few weeks, there has been an increasingly nervousness within Athletic Club in regards to the situation of Nico Williams. The 21-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and so far, he has yet to come to an agreement over a new deal.

As a result, there has been rising speculation of clubs looking into the possibility of signing Nico. Notably, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen, with the player reportedly preferring a move to the latter.

However, it now looks that Nico’s future will remain in Bilbao. According to El Chiringuito, he will sign a new contract, which is likely to significantly increase his €50m release clause.

It was always very unlikely that Nico would leave Athletic Club as a free agent, given the affinity that he has with the club. It makes it more difficult for the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign him, but it is definitely not impossible.