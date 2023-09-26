Dani Ceballos talks up exciting Real Madrid youngster – “He is the future of the club”

Real Madrid have one of the best youth academies in world football, and several of the young players within it are considered to be some of the most promising prospects in Spanish football.

One of those that is highly-rated within Real Madrid in Miguel Angel Moran Ibanez, or MAMI as he is affectionately known within the club. The 19-year-old is a key part of Alvaro Arbeloa’s Juvenil A side, and recognition of his talents have spread further up the chain in recent months.

Dani Ceballos is one of those who is well aware of Miguel Angel’s talents, and the Real Madrid midfielder took to X to share a highlight’s compilation of the teenager, calling him “the future of the club” in the process.

Jugador top y futuro del club. Encima sevillano 💃🏽😜🤍 https://t.co/1bsBDz0XRO — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) September 26, 2023

Miguel Angel could very well be a future teammate of Ceballos in the Real Madrid first team, and this could especially be the case if he continues on this upward trajectory.