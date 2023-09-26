Clear frontrunner to succeed Carlo Ancelotti emerges at Real Madrid

Real Madrid appear to be weighing up their options going forward following a disappointing defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid. Even after just six games, there is a plenty of pressure building on Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to RadioMarca, the combination of the poor performance in their 3-1 defeat, in adittion to the inclusion of both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Matias Prats has gone on to reveal that there is a clear frontrunner for the position this summer. Previously they had reported that Ancelotti was ‘sentenced’ in his position.

Their information is that Bayer Leverkusen Manager Xabi Alonso is the clear favourite to take over from Ancelotti. ‘Currently, he is their choice to be manager next season’, Prats remarked, as carried by Sport. If their pursuit of Alonso goes wrong, or his excellent Leverkusen team collapses unexpectedly, Real Madrid Castilla Manager Raul Gonzalez will be the emergency option.

It was something of a surprise that Ancelotti retained his position over this summer, following heavy links to the Brazil job. However Florentino Perez was thought to be key to ensuring that Ancelotti remained in the job, but if the Italian has lost his backing, then his chances of remaining beyond the summer are slim.