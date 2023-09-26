Carlo Ancelotti responds to Xabi Alonso links to Real Madrid job – ‘I’m very happy here’

Carlo Ancelotti did not have to wait long for the criticism to arrive following Real Madrid’s first dropped points of the season, although it did not help that it came in the Madrid derby, and in such comfortable fashion. Less than 24 hours later, Xabi Alonso’s name gathered pace as a potential substitute, albeit for next summer.

With Xavi Hernandez having just renewed his deal, Ancelotti was asked if he would like the same, bearing in mind his deal is up at the end of the season. Ancelotti dodged the question.

“Everyone knows that I am very happy here, but it’s not the moment to speak about that. There are a lot of games now, and we will have time to speak about that in the future.”

Ancelotti was bullish over criticism, claiming he was not aware of all of it, and that it did not bother him at any rate. The Italian was outright asked about Alonso towards the end of his press conference.

“I know him, because I had him as a player. He has an enormous knowledge of football and he is doing great at Leverkusen. He’s someone I know, someone I love, and I hope that him, like Raul or Arbeloa, can one day coach Real Madrid. Because it is the best. Because I love them very much. I hope one day they can coach this club.”

It may be perhaps that it is just the names of Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid Castilla Manager) and Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid under-19s Manager) are the others that have been most strongly linked with the job. However it perhaps gives a hint that those names are being considered for the job within the club.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images