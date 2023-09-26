Carlo Ancelotti confirms of Real Madrid trio are back from injury

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward Vinicius Junior is once again fit for duty, having spent the last month sidelined by a muscle injury.

The Italian coach will be delighted to have Vinicius back, having seen Los Blancos struggle to break down Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening. Real Madrid fans could get their first look at 18-year-old wonderkid Arda Guler too, who has recovered from a meniscus operation.

“He is available. He needs minutes, a little physical conditioning, getting used to the team’s game, but he is fine. In this time he has shown that he has extraordinary talent and that is simply genetics.”

Dani Carvajal should also be back in action, having missed the last two matches with a muscle problem.

“They are available, it is very good news. A great sign. Tomorrow they will be ready, but I will evaluate the minutes to give them.”

Real Madrid will be desperate to get back on track on Wednesday night against Las Palmas at home, who have just one win to their name this season, but have also only conceded just four goals, the least of any side in La Liga. Equally, they have just two to their name all season, and thus it will be a good chance to secure a clean sheet for Los Blancos, following a concerning night defensively against Atletico.