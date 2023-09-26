Barcelona’s six-game winning run comes to disappointing end following Mallorca draw

Barcelona have extended their lead at the top of the La Liga table, but only by a point. They drew with Mallorca at Son Moix, although they did come from behind twice in order to avoid defeat.

Xavi Hernandez rotated his side after just a three-day gap between the Celta Vigo match and this one, and the changes did not have the desired effect as Mallorca took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes. A defensive mix-up followed Vedat Muriqi to score for the third consecutive match.

Barcelona were able to draw level after 41 minutes. The ball broke to Raphinha 25 yards out, and his shot flew into the back of the net. However, the Catalans were only level for a few minutes, and Mallorca re-took the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half courtesy of Abdon Prats.

Barcelona huffed and puffed in the second half, and they were able to equalise for the second time. Raphinha’s cutback came to Fermin Lopez 10 yards out, and the 20-year-old fired home to score his first goal for the club.

Despite seven minutes being added on, Barcelona were unable to find a winner. It means that Girona or Real Madrid can go top of La Liga, with both sides playing tomorrow against Villarreal and Las Palmas respectively.