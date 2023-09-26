Barcelona team news: Robert Lewandowski rested for Mallorca clash, Inigo Martinez makes first start

Following last weekend’s fixtures, Barcelona sit in top spot in La Liga, and they will hope to extend their lead over the chasing pack when they face RCD Mallorca on Tuesday evening.

With just three matches since the remarkable comeback victory over Celta Vigo, Xavi Hernandez has opted to make several changes to the side that started that match. In total, five alterations have been made.

Inigo Martinez makes his first Barcelona start, with Ronald Araujo also coming into the side. Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen drop out, with Marcos Alonso also being replaced by Alejandro Balde.

Frenkie de Jong’s ankle injury means that he is unavailable, with Gavi starting in his place. Finally, Robert Lewandowski is given a rest despite his excellent recent form, with Raphinha starting instead. The Brazilian will occupy the right wing, with Ferran Torres playing centrally.

Mallorca are hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-3 defeat to Girona, with head coach Javier Aguirre making four changes from the side that lost in Catalonia. Jose Copete, Giovanni Gonzalez, Antonio Sanchez and Adbon Prats all start against Barcelona.