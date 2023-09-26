Barcelona target would choose Real Madrid first as race for €50m winger gathers pace

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is still yet to make a decisive step regarding his future, having now entered the final year of his contract.

Earlier in the summer it was expected that he would sign a new two-year deal with Athletic and increase his €50m release clause, with his current contract expiring in 2024. However with little over three months until January, it is not long until he can formally open negotiations with any side.

Barcelona are believed to have been in contact with Williams’ agent over a potential deal, and El Chiringuito report that they have been working on a move for months. Yet Nico Rodriguez goes on to claim that he would rather a move to Real Madrid if given the choice between the two.

Amid attacking struggles and a lack of width, Real Madrid appear to have shown an interest in Williams, who could be available for a bargain price either in January or next summer, if he does not sign a new deal with Los Leones.

Recently Ernesto Valverde stated that he was not concerned by rumours regarding Williams, and certainly if his agent were trying to drive up the price, Barcelona and Real Madrid are impressive competition. If there is a real chance of Williams being available before the start of next season, it would be no surprise if both were interested in the 21-year-old though, who has also been linked to Aston Villa and Liverpool in recent months.