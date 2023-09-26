Barcelona taking slow approach with highly-rated wonderkid signed during the summer

Barcelona consider themselves to have the final academy in world football, and it is certainly one of the most prestigious. La Masia has been producing exciting talents for many years, and there are currently some notable youngsters looking to break through.

One of the highest rated young players within the academy setup is Noah Darvich, who was signed from Freiburg during the summer transfer window. The 17-year-old is already part of the Barca Atletic squad, which is a testament to the ability that club officials feel that he has.

However, as Sport have reported, Barcelona do not want to rush Darvich’s development, as he is still getting used to things at the club. He has only made a handful of appearances since joining, but it’s less to do with his ability and more to do with protecting him.

Barcelona do not want to put Darvich under any excess pressure, which is a very smart route to take. Undue stress is the last thing that a promising youngster needs, and this approach should allow him to thrive when the time comes.