Barcelona starlet making waves in Italy, €3m mandatory buy clause means he will leave permanently next summer

Barcelona have multiple players out on loan this season, with the likes of Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet being the most notable of those to be spending the campaign away from Catalonia.

Another player currently away on loan is Estanis Pedrola. The 20-year-old joined Sampdoria during the summer transfer window, and he has made a flying start to life at the Serie B club, scoring three goals in his opening six matches.

Barcelona will be keeping a watchful eye on Pedrola’s performances, and there’s no doubt that they will have been impressed so far. However, he won’t be returning to the club next summer, as Sampdoria have a mandatory buy option included in the deal, which Fabrizio Romano has reported to be worth €3m.

La Masia product Estanis Pedrola, now shining @ Sampdoria in Italian second division Serie B 🔵🇪🇸 Estanis scored 3 goals in 6 games after he joined from Barça on loan with mandatory buy clause for €3m fee. Barça have €7m buy back clause until 2025 and 50% sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/M5HYBFAZYL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

Fortunately for Barcelona, they have a €7m buyback clause, which they will have until the summer of 2025 to activate. If they decide not to do this, they could be in line for a further payday instead, as they also have a 50% sell-on clause.

It is a similar setup to the one that Barcelona have for Ez Abde, who joined Real Betis in the summer on a permanent basis. However, the deal was Pedrola is much less in terms of possible expenditure, so it is perhaps more likely that he is re-signed.