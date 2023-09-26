Barcelona scouting midfield wonderkid with €100m price tag

Barcelona might not have the means to make major money signings, but they are still keeping their eye on potential star additions for the future.

One of them is Florian Wirtz. The prodigiously talented 20-year-old is thriving under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, having recovered from a major injury the previous year. Already he has six goal contributions in seven matches.

MD say that Barcelona are interested in Wirtz, although few sides would not be keen to recruit the German star if the opportunity was presented to them. However in Germany the rumoured price tag is €100m for die Werkself.

It seems impossible that Barcelona could contemplate making a signing of that size for at least another two summers, given they are significantly in excess of their salary limit still. If Wirtz does not move on, perhaps that is a realistic timescale for the Blaugrana, with Wirtz out of contract in 2027.