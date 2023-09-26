Barcelona lose two key directors in same week with women’s football and Espai Barca affected

Barcelona fans will tell you that the club often feels like a soap opera, with so much often going on between its four walls. That sentiment can be used again this week, with more goings-on in the last 48 hours.

Specifically, Barcelona are set to part ways with two key directors. As per Sport, the club’s Sporting Director of Women’s Football, Markel Zubizarreta, has been confirmed to be leaving. He had previously held the position since 2017, having initially joined the club two years prior.

Zubizarreta’s departure was a planned one, with Barcelona looking to re-organise the footballing department of its women’s football area. However, the other departure was not planned, with MD reporting that Alex Barbany will be leaving the Espai Barca project at the end of this week.

Barbany had been the Executive Director of the project, a position he had held since April 2022. He becomes the second person to walk away from Espai Barca, after Jordi Llaurado resigned in the summer.

It’s never boring in Barcelona, that much can be said. However, club officials will expect to have the situation managed effectively over the coming weeks and months.