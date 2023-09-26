Barcelona have verbally agreed price with Manchester City for Joao Cancelo – report

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a price with Manchester City for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo, according to the latest in Spain.

The 29-year-old joined the Blaugrana on loan from City on the final day of the transfer window, after becoming persona non grata at the Etihad – Pep Guardiola asked that he be removed from the squad.

However after a lightning start to his Barcelona career, where Cancelo has registered two goals and an assist in his first three starts, Barcelona fans are already wondering whether they they can afford to keep him next season.

Earlier reports claimed that Barcelona were looking into ‘imaginative formulas’ to do a deal with Agent Jorge Mendes. However El Chiringuito say that Barcelona have already verbally agreed a €35m price with Manchester City.

💣 "JOAO CANCELO solo quiere jugar en el BARÇA en 2024". 💰 "Hay una cláusula verbal de 35M€ para ficharlo". Información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ElChiringuitoDeMega. pic.twitter.com/dBWrMYTXCE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 26, 2023

Even at that price, Barcelona would likely have to find some money through sales in order to bring Cancelo in. If the agreement is only verbal, it would be no surprise if City upped the price again if his performances continue, given they valued him at €70m in January 2023 – that was the buy option in his loan deal with Bayern Munich.