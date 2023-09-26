Atletico Madrid star edging closer to return from injury, Osasuna clash to come too soon

Atletico Madrid are riding a high wave after Sunday’s victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano. It was a much-needed result for the club after a challenging week, which saw a defeat to Valencia and a disappointing draw with Lazio.

Atletico will hope to carry this momentum into Thursday’s match against Osasuna. Head coach Diego Simeone will likely have to rely on many of the same players that faced Real Madrid, although he will have no less name in Angel Correa, who was injured against Los Blancos.

No players that missed the Real Madrid match due to injury will be available against Osasuna, although Rodrigo De Paul is close to being available again. Diario AS report that the Argentine has trained on his own on Tuesday, and his return is being targeted at the weekend.

De Paul could play against Osasuna, but Atletico Madrid officials are unlikely to take any risk with his recovery, given how important a player he is to Simeone’s side.