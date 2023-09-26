Athletic Club suffer crucial injury ahead of international break

Athletic Club Manager Ernesto Valverde is set to be without one of his most trusted liuetenants for their upcoming games before the international break. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta has picked up a calf problem and is likely to be out for ten days in total.

With the calendar bunching up before that break, it will likely cause him to misss several games. Valverde has played Ruiz de Galarreta from the start in each of Los Leones’ six matches so far, becoming an instant starter. So far he has only missed 17 minutes of action.

ED say he will be out for around 10 days though. That will likely see him miss matches against Getafe, Real Sociedad in the derby and Granafa. He should be then fit to face Barcelona following the international break.

Ruiz de Galarreta has been one of the keys to Athletic’s good start this season, increasing the pace of the ball circulation, and fiinding the free man with the ball. One of the options open to replace him would be moving Oihan Sancet further backwards, but Dani Garcia and Ander Herrera will be hoping to make their way in the starting XI.