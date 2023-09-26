Analysis: Would Nigerian star fit in at Barcelona after summer 2024 links?

Barcelona’s strategy of finding some of the best free agents available has been well-documented, since their financial struggles began hitting hard.

It has been a successful one too – Ilkay Gundogan is just the latest to arrive, but many are backing him to be a difference-maker for Barcelona this season. Inigo Martinez is also one of the best central defenders in the division, and will provide valuable strength in depth, provided he can stay fit.

Meanwhile last summer Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie arrived on free transfers too. The Ivorian perhaps did not have the impact that he might have liked, but from a Barcelona perspective, they made a healthy profit on him. The Danish defender was for many, one of the best in La Liga last season too, surprising many to hold down a starting spot in the best defence in the division.

According to Sport, the latest upcoming free agent to attract their interest is Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. With over 50 caps for Nigeria, the 26-year-old is now well-experienced in both the Premier League and internationally, featuring in Europe on several occasions too.

Ndidi seems unlikely to remain at Leicester beyond this season, even if they do win promotion back to the Premier League. Now 26, Ndidi won a reputation for being one of the finest in England’s top flight, but having fallen out of the starting line-up at Leicester over the last two or three seasons, many will question if he has the quality for Barcelona.

At his best, Ndidi led a number of metrics for tackling, blocking and interceptions, finding a way to shut down opposition attacks with ease. That no doubt would be of use to Barcelona if he could replicate that form of a few years ago.

Oriol Romeu is proving so far this season, that it is not entirely necessary to be a name brand and still be an effective asset for Barcelona, but stylistically, he at least had a grounding in La Masia.

Ndidi could, like Kessie provide an alternative option and stylistic break, which might prove useful in some matches, and potentially provide income down the line.

It seems more likely an outside shot that Xavi would sanction a deal for Ndidi, now that he has a number of talented midfielders at his disposal, plus Pablo Torre to come back into the fold. If he feels that Ndidi could provide a rotational option at the pivot position though, where only Romeu is a natural fit, new Sporting Director Deco might consider it a smart move.