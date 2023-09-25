Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

WATCH: Diego Simeone’s son spotted making gestures to Real Madrid fans during derby

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone will have been happy to receive the support of his family during the Madrid derby, although Gianluca Simeone perhaps did not cut the figure that most VIPs do during their visit to the Metropolitano.

Following the second goal scored by Atletico Madrid during their 3-1 win over Los Blancos, Simeone junior was seen leaning out from his balcony in order to make a familiar gesture to the Real Madrid fans in the corner of the stands.

No doubt many will see it as an unacceptable lack or respect, while some Atleti fans will only find it endears him more to them.

Gianluca is the second-eldest of Simeone’s sons, who plays for Tudelano in the Spanish fourth division. His eldest Giovanni plays for Napoli in Serie A, while Giuliano is on loan from Atletico Madrid at Alaves, although will be out until 2024 after suffering a a bad injury in preseason.

