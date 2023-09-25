WATCH: Antoine Griezmann sends message to children of Madrid following derby victory

Atletico Madrid fans will be bouncing into work on Monday morning, after securing just their second ever Madrid derby win over Real Madrid at the Metropolitano since returning to the ground. Even in the late September sun, Colchoneros might be tempted to don a scarf on the metro.

Antoine Griezmann would certainly approve. As he spoke to the media following their 3-1 derby victory over Los Blancos, he was on the verge of heading home to his family, before doubling back for a final note.

“And tomorrow, go to school in your Atleti shirt, kids.”

Griezmann with a message at the end of his interview.pic.twitter.com/IvyjRRvH0H — Euan McTear (@emctear) September 24, 2023

The mood will be high in the Rojiblanco sections of Madrid, after a tough previous two games featuring a shock 3-0 loss to Valencia, and an even more unforeseen 95th-minute equaliser from Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in the Champions League. It moves Atletico back within five points of Real Madrid with a game in hand, while defeat would have sent them 11 points back after just six matchdays.