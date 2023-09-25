Real Madrid TV imply corruption in refereeing responsible for Atletico Madrid defeat

Real Madrid were well and truly sunk by rivals Atletico Madrid in the big derby in the Spanish capital, but their dedicated television channel believe that it was more down to the referee rather than their own team’s problems.

“Terrible refereeing by Alberola Rojas,” Diario AS recount.

“His unfortunate performance is decisive and changes the game. Real Madrid should have gone to half-time 2-2 and Atletico Madrid, should have had one less player.”

“When we knew who was going to be the referee we knew what was going to happen. They make the same major mistakes again with Real Madrid. This referee, let us remember, is one of those who hires the services of Enriquez Negreira’s son. Even though the judge has spoken of systemic corruption, these referees continue to practice. He does not have the level to referee evenn regional matches. However, error after error he continues to move up the ranks.”

RMTV refer to the fact that former Referees Committee Vice-President Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira is under investigation with Barcelona for ‘systemic corruption’, although no verdict has been found. His son, Javier Enriquez Negreira, provides coaching courses for referees.

On three counts RMTV took issue, the first being a disallowed goal that would have made it 2-2 at the time, after Eduardo Camavinga tapped into an open net. Antonio Rudiger was penalised for interfering in the play prior to David Alaba hitting the post, as he pulled Mario Hermoso over.

“They grab Rudiger and say he intervenes in the game. Although he doesn’t do it at all. The ball passes half a meter from Hermoso and Rudiger. So he doesn’t intervene. How is it possible that this goal can be disallowed? The ball doesn’t go to him. All this without mentioning that Hermoso grabs him. It is another key play in the game.”

🔥 ¡Repasamos la polémica con @PavelFdez! 💥 "Rüdiger está en posición de fuera de juego, de eso no hay ninguna duda" 💥 "Mientras el balón vuela al segunda palo, Rüdiger está forcejeando con Hermoso" 💥 "Interfiere en el adversario" 📺 #DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/g5zni9BgBH — Directo Gol (@DirectoGol) September 24, 2023

“The first thing you have to tell the referee is whether he is offside or not. But Rudiger does not intervene at any time. We complain about the refereeing system, the form or the different criteria since it came to light that Barcelona paid a vice-president of the CTA [Referees Committee]. Today it happened again with a referee who paid Negreira for coaching services. And according to the judge, there is systemic corruption in LaLiga. The play, at least, provides the benefit of the doubt. This is what there is and what Real Madrid has to face.”

They also claim there was a foul on Jude Bellingham in the lead up to Atletico’s first goal.

“It is embarrassing that he does not call it, even without the help of any VAR.”

🤨 ¿Debió anularse el primer gol de Morata por falta previa a Bellingham?@PavelFdez: 💥 "Bellingham deja un poco el pie atrás y fuerza la falta" 💥 "No debió anularse. Primero porque no hay falta y después, el VAR no puede entrar en el caso que hubiera falta" 📺 #DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/QmYwObTRPQ — Directo Gol (@DirectoGol) September 24, 2023

“It is intolerable that such a hard challenge is allowed on Bellingham. Alberola is another from the Negreira League. This is what it is. Real Madrid has to plow with these oxen. It is a shame. Once again. And no-one is going to talk about this in the press, as happened with Felipe Monteiro’s hand that ended up giving the League to Atletico. It’s a real shame. A scandal. There are three actions that completely determine the game.”

They also believed that Jose Maria Gimenez should have been sent off for his challenge on Rodrygo Goes, which brought him a yellow card.

“There is a third, very serious decision.”

“Atletico should have been left with ten. It’s a wild tackle from Gimenez. A textbook red, which, despite this, ended with a yellow. Let us remember that the regulations punish not only the harshness, but also the intention of the action.”

“What does Gimenez have to do to be expelled? If he catches it well, he sends Rodrygo to the hospital for the rest of the season. He is the last defender. All the factors suggest a red card. It is to sanction Giménez. I find it regrettable and very serious that the VAR does not come into action either. It’s a championship red card. Gimenez needs to take out his revolver [to get sent off]. I don’t want to think if Rudiger had made the challenge on Griezmann.”

“This is the Spanish football, vomit, that Madrid has to put up with.”

They would go on to suggest that there should have been more red cards for Atletico Madrid too. During the match former referees Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez and Antonio Mateu Lahoz told Cadena SER and Cadena Cope that Alberola was completely correct to call those decisions as he did. The third decision, the potential foul on Bellingham, was not picked up on as controversial.