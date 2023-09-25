Mother and daughter intimidated by monkey noises ahead of Madrid derby – report

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid had hoped to leave the stain of racism with last season, following the abuse of Vinicius Junior, but seemingly it once again marked the Madrid derby on Sunday night.

According to Cadena SER, a mother and daughter were on their way to their gate in order to access the Real Madrid away end wearing Vinicius tops, but were met with abuse from Atletico fans.

Reportedly, ‘Vikingos no’ [Vikings is a nickname for Real Madrid] and ‘Madridistas, sons of b******’, as well as monkey noises being made towards them. The child in question was carried away crying in her mother’s arms.

La Liga are set to take action and formally report it to the Anti-Violence Committee, who will then decide what action to take. They are believed to have evidence of the events. Last season fans outside the stadium that racially absued Vinicius were punished individually, while Valencia were hit with a partial stadium closure.