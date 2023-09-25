Las Palmas grab special first La Liga win crowning victory over cancer

On Sunday night, the Madrid derby stole all of the headlines in La Liga, but perhaps the best story was over a thousand miles from the Spanish capital. In Gran Canaria, Las Palmas got their first win of the season, but it couldn’t have happened in more special fashion.

On the second of August last year, midfielder Kirian Rodriguez had to take time out of his career and stop playing football in order to focus on his battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer. In February he returned to action, and was able to win promotion to La Liga with Las Palmas come the end of the season.

If that wasn’t enough of a fairytale, on Sunday came an evening of firsts. With a man down, and approaching the final whistle, Kirian picked up the ball just outside the box, and let fly with his left foot.

Last August Kirian Rodriguez had to stop playing in order to battle cancer. In February he returned, having beaten it. On Sunday night, he scored his 1st goal since, gifting Las Palmas their 1st win of the season in the 92nd minute. Football, eh.pic.twitter.com/862rGnryAj — Football España (@footballespana_) September 25, 2023

Finding the top corner in the 92nd minute, he scored his first goal since returning to action in February, gifting Las Palmas their first win of the season in their sixth game.

Esta BARBARIDAD de GOL vale más que 3 puntos porque es la recompensa a la lucha, a un guerrero que doblegó al cáncer y que volvió para jugar en Primera con el club de su vida @UDLP_Oficial 💛💙 QUÉ GRANDE ERES, KIRIAN 👏👏👏 @Kirian10rguez

#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/OrvSdLZdFb — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 24, 2023

After the match, he spoke DAZN, where he was asked to explain what the fans in Gran Canaria.

“You have to come here, I’m from Tenerife, so on top of that there’s rivalry… And look. They’re my people

🗣️ "Tiene que ser que vengas aquí, yo soy de Tenerife, encima hay rivalidad… Y MIRA, ES MI GENTE" KIRIAN RODRÍGUEZ, al borde del llanto, y cómo entender el sentimiento de ser de la @UDLP_Oficial 💛💙#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/tl52tnK4Um — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 24, 2023

“I remembered last year, the people, everything. It has been very beautiful. Going back to first division, last year, again from outside the area, the first three points…”

“You’re going to make me cry too,” responded the interviewer, Irene Montero.

Kirian’s goal is Las Palmas’ first from open play this season, and lifts them out of the drop zone onto 5 points from 6 games. Despite playing some good football, and pushing their opponents so far, Las Palmas have struggled to find the net. On Sunday, they couldn’t have dreamed of a better fashion in which to get their first win.