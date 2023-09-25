Furious Barcelona fans leave Montjuic after discovering robberies during match

‘Dozens’ of robberies occurred during Barcelona’s most recent La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Saturday, according to MD.

The Blaugrana faithful will have been delighted upon leaving the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, after witnessing an eight-minute comeback from two goals down, to 3-2 up, led by Joao Cancelo. However that joy was quickly replaced by fury, upon leaving the stadiums.

Motorcycle and scooter owners discovered on their return from the stadium that the dedicated parking place had seen dozens of robberies of bikes and helmets. Various fans noted the issue on social media, complaining that the authorities were nearby but did little to stop it happening.

There is parking space dedicated to 3,500 motorcycles and scooters around a 15-minute walk from the stadium itself, which is poorly lit according to the report.

The transport and the temporary measures in place for Barcelona‘s move to Montjuic have come under heavy scrutiny at the start of the season, as fans, authorities and club adjust to a new ground at Montjuic.