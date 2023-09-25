Diego Simeone points out Real Madrid weaknesses Atletico exploited for victory

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has revealed his recipe for success against Real Madrid, after they ran out 3-1 winners over Los Blancos.

Within 20 minutes, Los Rojiblancos were two goals to the good, with all three goals almost copies of each other. Generally Nahuel Molina has been the threat from out wide fror Simeone, but it was Samuel Lino first and then Saul Niguez who provided three assists with balls to the back post, where Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann converted their crosses.

Simeone told Diario AS that it was something they had identified ahead of the match.

“They [Real Madrid full-backs] work that way. They have defended very high in other games and when their full-backs came out there were options for our midfielders. It was finding the back post, where they suffered the most.”

Simeone was also full of praise for Morata, but it will be a concern for Carlo Ancelotti how easily Simeone exploited their full-backs. The first comments were made in the immediate post-match, but in the press conference thereafter, El Cholo again pointed towards that area of the pitch as a key part of that win.

“We played a very good game. As understood by myself at least. In the first half we started strong. We knew that we could do damage from the flanks, that they suffer from wide crosses to the far post. We tried to practice that, look for that, and they executed it in the best way. The greatest thing today was the spirit, from above from the people, to below to the people, when we are together we become stronger.”

Fran Garcia was experiencing his first Madrid derby, and was replaced by Ferland Mendy in the second half. Dani Carvajal missed the match through injury, and Lucas Vazquez struggled to hold up against the left side of Atletico. Full-back has been an area of criticism for Real Madrid fans for some time, and even though Carvajal has been excellent during the start to the season, his injury issues have to be factored into squad planning.

Beyond the crosses arriving, David Alaba showed that he lacks the same strength in the air as either of Eder Militao or Antonio Rudiger, losing his man for all three goals.