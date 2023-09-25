Carlo Ancelotti foresaw derby defeat problems last season, Real Madrid ignored request

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti was content to take the blame for their derby defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, saying that he had broad shoulders with which to take the criticism. While there were areas he can be fairly criticised for, some of it should perhaps be directed at the transfer policy at the club.

Ancelotti chose to bring in Luka Modric for Joselu Mato, leaving Los Blancos with only one natural forward in the side in the shape of Rodrygo Goes, something that was roundly slated. However some of the other issues might not be entirely down to him.

It is well-documented that Ancelotti wanted the frontline strengthened this summer, but following the exits of Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, the Italian saw more of his resources leave than were replenished. Joselu, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham arrived, but the latter was originally signed as a midfielder.

Meanwhile Relevo say that Ancelotti had also asked for a new right-back over the summer, but did not receive one. It was noted by Diego Simeone that the flanks are where Atletico Madrid were targeting Los Blancos, and without Dani Carvajal there, Lucas Vazquez could not cope defensively with the supply line from Saul Niguez and Samuel Lino.

Ancelotti had identified it as a problem position, with Vazquez struggling to defend at the top level these days, and Carvajal unreliable through his injury issues, which kept him out of the derby.

Nacho Fernandez eventually came on during this match, and Ancelotti could have opted to start the captain, which might have changed matters. Equally, it is understandable that Ancelotti wanted Vazquez in the side given the shape of the team. The diamond midfield and the narrow front two mean that the full-backs are charged with giving Real Madrid width this season, and that suits Vazquez much more than Nacho – even if ultimately it ended up causing Los Blancos to struggle.

Image via Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images