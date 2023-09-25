Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez – ‘Atletico Madrid derby victory was deserved’

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez admitted that Atletico Madrid looked ‘very strong’ following their derby day victory over Real Madrid, but refused to be drawn into whether Carlo Ancelotti’s side were weaker than last year.

Los Colchoneros ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over their city rivals to grab just their second ever victory over Real Madrid since returning to the Metropolitano. However Real Madrid TV felt they had been severely damaged by the refereeing performance – having complained about referees in the past, Xavi was asked whether they had a case.

“If they have complained or not… you have to ask them. It’s a question for them. We complained when we felt unfairly treated.”

After Carlo Ancelotti took the blame for the defeat, Xavi was also asked whether he thought the Italian had made mistakes.

“I saw it, it was a great game, especially from Atletico. Whether Ancelotti was wrong or not, I don’t know. I saw it but I didn’t analyse it. It is an important victory for Atletico.”

He also refused to be dragged into whether the Real Madrid squad were better or worse than last season.

“I always see them as strong, but like all teams they have strengths and weaknesses. We’re paying attention to Mallorca, I have not analysed Real Madrid. Atletico looked very strong and the victory was deserved.”

There is real belief in Spain that Atletico can make it a three-horse title race this season, after a number of years where that hasn’t been the case. Last time Atletico managed to win La Liga, Barcelona were some way off the pace. If Alvaro Morata can maintain his form, and Los Colchoneros can remain relatively injury free, they will fancy their chances of pushing the Clasico duo.