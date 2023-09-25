Barcelona sign former goalscoring legend’s son to first contract at 16

Barcelona have signed a deal with the son of former striker Patrick Kluivert, Shane, as per Sport.

Kluivert junior signed his first professional contract on Monday, having turned 16 and become eligible to do so on Sunday. Kluivert also plays as a forward, although has often operated on the flanks rather than as a pure number nine, as his father did.

Yet to show the same goalscoring instinct as his father, Kluivert is something of an unknown beyond the youth ranks of La Masia, having moved there at the age of 9 from Paris Saint-Germain. He is however part of the Dutch national youth setup.

🚨 16-year-old Shane Kluivert has just signed his first professional contract at Barcelona. He's the son of Patrick Kluivert. @FabrizioRomano 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/OvNvudP1Bn — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 25, 2023

Patrick Kluivert spent six years as a forward for Barcelona after signing for them in 1998 from Milan, and leaving the club for Newcastle United in 2004. During his time, he scored 122 goals and gave 60 assists in 257 appearances for the Blaugrana. Between 2019 and 2021, Kluivert senior spent two years as the director of La Masia, before leaving the club in order to accommodate the incumbent in that position, Jose Ramon Alexanco.