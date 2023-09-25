Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez gives update on Pedri injury, evaluates Frenkie de Jong absence

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez says Pedri is recovering well from his injury, as the Blaugrana look increasingly thin in midfield.

Pedri picked up a muscle problem in mid-August and was expected to be out for around six weeks, but it appears it will be closer to two months. Following the injury to Frenkie de Jong on Saturday against Celta Vigo, the Dutchman was ruled out until November himself, according to the initial diagnosis.

“It is a significant loss. He is a fundamental player, back last year he was doing very well already. There are many players, we hope it doesn’t take its toll. There are variants we can use, we’ll see how he is after the break,” Xavi Hernandez told the press.

It had been suggested that Pedri might be brought back perhaps a little sooner than first thought, following the injury to de Jong, but Xavi was keen to note they had other options.

“He has very good feelings, let’s see when we can get him back. It’s going very well. And we have alternatives, one of them is Sergi [Roberto]. He is a great utility player to have, he can as a midfielder, a pivote, at full-back. We will use him. Just like Fermin, who is a discovery and could be important.”

Xavi has tended to use de Jong as a deeper midfielder alongside Oriol Romeu, but with the injury to the Dutchman may force him to alter that system. Xavi could use Gavi there as well as Sergi Roberto, but admitted he would rather keep Ilkay Gundogan closer to goal as that is where his best qualities are, in the manager’s eyes.

Barcelona could leave Romeu as a lone pivote but this would require the 31-year-old to cover a significant amount of ground. Xavi’s side face Real Mallorca at the Estadi Visit Mallorca on Tuesday night at 21:30 CEST, where fans will get their first look at the alternatives mentioned by Xavi.