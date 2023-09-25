Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez confirms striker could arrive in January

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that teenage Brazilian striker Vitor Roque could still arrive at the club this winter, despite injury and financial concerns.

Roque was stretchered off in tears during a recent match for Athletico Paranaense, and is expected to be out for at least two months, although some have his absence predicted to be longer. His ankle ligaments are the injured muscle in question.

Xavi Hernandez told the press that he would not be having surgery.

“The possibility of him coming in January is still there. He will not have surgery, and he will undergo a conservative treatment so that he recovers well. We are in contact with Athletico Paranaense.”

The Barcelona manager has been forthright about his hopes, if not expectation, that Roque will join before the end of the season. However Sporting Director Deco dampened those hopes following the announcement of the salary limits for this season, showing that Barcelona would likely need to make a sale in order to bring Roque in.

Xavi’s stance is understandable. Currently his only natural number nine is Robert Lewandowski, and at the age of 35, he will want to be able to rotate him throughout the season. It could well make the difference for them.