Barcelona financial cuts lead to major scouting oversight

Barcelona have been making cuts across the board over the past two and a half years since Joan Laporta returned to the presidency, and it has led to a number of services being cut that many consider essential for a club of their size.

It’s important to note that the other sporting sections at Barcelona have also suffered the squeeze, losing star players and seeing their budgets slashed. Recently, the club also put an end to their taxi service for youth players too, where they employed taxis to pick up youth players from further afield within the Barcelona metropolitan area. Allegedly, Barcelona’s Board of Directors have not cut back on their own expenses or company cards.

The latest cut to raise eyebrows is the fact that the Blaugrana will not have a scout present at the under-17 World Cup in just over a month and a half, say Sport. The tournament is due to take place in Indonesia between the 10th of November and the 2nd of December, but there will be no Blaugrana talent watching the most talented youngsters from around the world.

Doubtless they will be watching on television, but scouts will swear by the eye test, and maintain that a more rounded view of a player is given watching them in person. Given Barcelona need to rely on smart recruitment and younger talents for the coming years, falling behind competitors is less than ideal.