West Ham United to consider making move for Celta Vigo star

Having received £105m for Declan Rice during the summer, West Ham United still have money to spend on another midfielder, despite having already signed Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

According to Football Insider, The Hammers are interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Fran Beltran as another defensive midfielder option. The report states the the Premier League like Beltran for his ability to “break up play, win back possession and launch attacks”.

Beltran has remained a key player for Celta under new head coach Rafa Benitez, who has favoured the 24-year-old over Renato Tapia. They hope to continue keeping him at the club, but a big offer from West Ham could force their hand.

Celta are not under pressure to sell, having received almost €40m for Gabri Veiga during the summer, but the money from the Premier League could make it difficult for them to retain their most important players, of which Beltran is undoubtedly one.

