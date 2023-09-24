Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

(WATCH) Toni Kroos scores wonder goal in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid are set for huge second half in their high stakes La Liga derby at home to Real Madrid.

The two major rivals in the Spanish capital have played out a thrilling first 45 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The home side produced a superb showing in the early stages of the first period as Diego Simeone’s hosts stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Spanish star Alvaro Morata produced a clinical header from Samuel Lino’s whipped cross to give Simeone’s team a fourth minute lead.

That was instantly built upon by the home side with Saul Niguez’s cross into the Real Madrid box headed home by Antoine Griezmann.

However, Real Madrid have plenty of grit and experience in their ranks, with three of their five La Liga wins this season coming from a losing position.

German veteran Toni Kroos popped up on the edge of the Atletico box to slam the visitors back into the contest with a low drive.

