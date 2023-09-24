(WATCH) Toni Kroos scores wonder goal in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid are set for huge second half in their high stakes La Liga derby at home to Real Madrid.

The two major rivals in the Spanish capital have played out a thrilling first 45 minutes at the Estadio Metropolitano.

The home side produced a superb showing in the early stages of the first period as Diego Simeone’s hosts stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Spanish star Alvaro Morata produced a clinical header from Samuel Lino’s whipped cross to give Simeone’s team a fourth minute lead.

Against his former club! 🤯 Álvaro Morata scores the opening goal in just three minutes 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/JuFzxhJnU6 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 24, 2023

🚨 GOAL | Atl. Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid | Alvaro Morata Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/v3nmdjcdiK — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 24, 2023

That was instantly built upon by the home side with Saul Niguez’s cross into the Real Madrid box headed home by Antoine Griezmann.

TWO for Atleti! ✌️ Antoine Griezmann heads in to double his side's advantage in the derby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bcQFXlG3rR — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 24, 2023

However, Real Madrid have plenty of grit and experience in their ranks, with three of their five La Liga wins this season coming from a losing position.

German veteran Toni Kroos popped up on the edge of the Atletico box to slam the visitors back into the contest with a low drive.

Outrageous by Kroos! 😱⚪ Brilliant technique by the German to help pull a goal back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1lZoQlYz4O — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 24, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: Toni Kroos pulls one back for Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/2Y5tPHnC2P — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 24, 2023

