(WATCH) Antoine Griezmann doubles Atletico Madrid derby lead over Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid are in an early dreamland in their key La Liga derby at home to old foes Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos are hosting their old rivals from across the Spanish capital looking to erase the memory of a 2-1 home loss against them last season.

Diego Simeone’s hosts lost 2-1 at the Estadio Metropolitano in 202/23 but the home side were unbeaten in their previous three league ties against Real Madrid.

Despite the pressure of looking to end Real Madrid’s five game winning start to the 2023/24 La Liga season, Atletico have hit top gear right from the start.

Spanish star Alvaro Morata produced a textbook header from Samuel Lino’s cross to give Simeone’s team a fourth minute lead.

However, despite the expectation of Real Madrid launching an immediate response, Atletico made it 2-0 on 18 minutes.

Saul Niguez showed determination to clip a hanging cross into the Real Madrid box and Antoine Griezmann timed his run to perfection to nod home a second goal.

 

