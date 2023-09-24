(WATCH) Alvaro Morata heads Atletico Madrid in front against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have stormed into a shock fourth minute lead in their crunch La Liga derby at home to Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos welcome their old rivals across the Spanish capital looking to revive their home record against Los Blancos in league action.

Diego Simeone’s hosts lost 2-1 at the Estadio Metropolitano last season but the home side were unbeaten in their previous three league ties against Real Madrid.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🧨❤️‍🔥 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 24, 2023

Despite the pressure on Simeone’s charges, Spanish international Alvaro Morata showed a poachers instinct inside the visitors box, to head home Samuel Lino’s brilliant left wing cross.

Against his former club! 🤯 Álvaro Morata scores the opening goal in just three minutes 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/JuFzxhJnU6 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 24, 2023

🚨 GOAL | Atl. Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid | Alvaro Morata Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccerpic.twitter.com/v3nmdjcdiK — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 24, 2023

The goal is Morata first league goal scored against his old team and provides the perfect opening for Atletico on a crucial night for both sides.

However, they will be in for a battle, with Real Madrid winning all five of their league matches so far in 2023/24, including three comeback victories for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Images via Getty Images