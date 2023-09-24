Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Real Madrid defender, €30m offer being lined up

Real Madrid have very little by the way of depth in central defence. At the moment, with Eder Militao out long-term with a knee injury, only David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez are available as senior options.

That list could decrease further as Defensa Central have reported that Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel is very keen to sign Rudiger. Tuchel considers the 30-year-old to be a perfect fit for his system, and he wants him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who looks to be out of favour in Bavaria.

The report states that Bayern could test Real Madrid’s resolve with a €30m in January. It’s not clear whether this would be enough for Florentino Perez to decide to sell Rudiger, but if he does go, a replacement would be absolutely essential.

Rudiger had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid after joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2022, but he has improved in the last six months. He is currently a starter under Carlo Ancelotti, who is unlikely to want the German defender to be sold under any circumstances.