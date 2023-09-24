Santi Cazorla in line for emotional Real Oviedo debut after receiving first matchday squad call-up

During the summer transfer window, Real Oviedo announced the homecoming of Santi Cazorla. The 38-year-old had previously been at the club as a teenager, but left to join Villarreal in 2003 before he made his first team debut.

In that sense, Cazorla’s first appearance for his boyhood club has been 20 years in the making. He has been unavailable for selection for Oviedo’s first six matches of the season, and only begun full training this week. He has now been called up for their home game against Real Valladolid by new head coach Luis Carrion.

If Cazorla either starts or is substituted on, it is sure to be at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. It could be a very emotional afternoon for Cazorla, as well as everything else associated with Real Oviedo. However, the first task at hand will be for the Segunda side to pick up their first victory of the season (D3, L3).