Robert Lewandowski on course to break personal record after two-goal performance against Celta Vigo

Barcelona have been in excellent form over the last few weeks. Xavi Hernandez’s side have won their last six matches in all competitions, a run that continued in dramatic fashion on Saturday as they came from behind to defeat Celta Vigo 3-2 in Montjuic.

Celta had led 2-0 until the 81st minute, after which two goals from Robert Lewandowski and one from Joao Cancelo completed a remarkable turnaround. In the process, Barcelona leapfrogged Real Madrid and Girona to go top of La Liga.

Lewandowski’s two-goal performance continued his excellent start to the season. The 35-year-old has five goals and three assists in six La Liga matches, a record that has him ahead in the race for a second consecutive Pichichi award (Jude Bellingham also has five goals, but only one assist).

Having scored against Royal Antwerp on Tuesday too, Lewandowski has scored in five successive Barcelona matches, which equals his best scoring run in Blaugrana colours. If he is able to score against Mallorca on Tuesday, that record would be broken.

🚨 If Lewandowski scores in Barcelona's next game, he'd be on his best goal scoring streak since joining the club. He's now on five consecutive games, which he also managed to be at last year. @gbsans 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/8dIxtlgYid — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 24, 2023

Many questioned Lewandowski at the start of the season, but it’s safe to say that he has shut his critics up in recent weeks. Barcelona will hope that their main man can continue his scoring form for as long as possible.