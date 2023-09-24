Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffer late blow ahead of Madrid derby as key player ruled out with illness

Real Madrid are gunning for a seventh consecutive victory on Sunday evening. They make the short trip across town to face bitter rivals Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano, in what promises to be a captivating affair.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Vinicius Junior would be at his disposal for the match. The 23-year-old has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury on matchday three, but he looked to have fully recovered from the issue.

However, Real Madrid have now confirmed that Vinicius won’t be in the squad for the match. It is nothing to do with his hamstring, but rather, he is reported to have suffered a bout of gastroenteritis.

Vinicius was unlikely to have started, but he would have been an excellent option from the bench for Real Madrid. However, he will now play no part, which will be excellent news for Atletico as they look to end their local rivals’ winning run.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News