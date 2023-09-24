Real Madrid star aiming to end disappointing record against Atletico Madrid

Most of Real Madrid’s squad will have an impressive record against city rivals Atletico Madrid, with the latter having won just one of their last 14 matches against Los Blancos in all competitions. However, one man that has yet to taste victory against Atletico is Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 28-year-old, signed on loan from Chelsea in the summer as a replacement for the stricken Thibaut Courtois, has played three matches against Atletico in his career, all with boyhood club Athletic Club between 2017 and 2018, and lost all three, as per Diario AS.

Kepa will feel that this is his best chance so far to defeat Atletico. He has helped Real Madrid continue their 100% win record since debuting against Celta Vigo on matchday three, and come the final whistle on Sunday evening, he will hope that record still stands.

Real Madrid will go into the match at the Civitas Metropolitano full of confidence, and if Kepa can keep a clean sheet, they will fancy their chances of extending their winning streak to seven matches.