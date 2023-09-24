Real Madrid join Barcelona in the race to sign 19-year-old La Liga starlet

One of the breakthrough talents in the opening six rounds of La Liga has been Savio Moreira. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Girona, having signed on a season-long loan from French side ESTAC Troyes.

Savio has two goals and three assists in six matches, and this efforts have helped Girona win their last five, which saw them go top of the La Liga table, until Barcelona’s victory over Celta Vigo sent them top instead.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping an eye on Savio, perhaps unsurprisingly given his displays for their Catalan rivals, and Defensa Central have now reported that Real Madrid have joined their El Clasico rivals in showing interest in the Brazilian.

Savio has been playing on the left wing for Girona this season, although he can play on either flank when required. He would be an excellent depth option for Real Madrid, should they recert back to 4-3-3 in 2024.