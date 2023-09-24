PSG Chairman responds to Lionel Messi’s “lack of recognition” claims following World Cup victory

Speaking earlier this week, Lionel Messi sparked debate among football fans – especially those that support Paris Saint-Germain – after he claimed that he did not receive any recognition from the French champions after helping Argentina win the World Cup last year.

Messi felt that he was the only player in the Argentine squad that did not receive any kind of recognition from their respective clubs, which infuriated the former Barcelona forward, now at MLS side Inter Miami.

PSG Chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi has now responded to Messi’s claims. As per RMC Sport, he remarked that the club did recognise Messi on multiple occasions.

“As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private.

“But with respect, we are a French club. It was of course sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We must respect the country he defeated, his teammates on the France team, and our supporters too.”

It’s unclear whether Messi will refute al-Khelaifi’s claims, although it’s not a matter that he is likely to take further. The 36-year-old appears keen to move on from his time at PSG.