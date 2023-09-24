Predicted XIs Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid: Midfield dilemmas for Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti

The big game of matchday six is almost upon us. On Sunday evening, Real Madrid will make the short trip across town to play bitter rivals Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano, in what promises to be a blockbuster occasion.

Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their 100% record this season, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti could make changes for the Madrid derby from Wednesday’s last-gasp victory over Union Berlin. The big dilemma will be who plays in defensive midfield, with Diario AS predicting that Toni Kroos will get the nod over Aurelien Tchouameni.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti confirming Vinicius Junior will be in the squad, he’s extremely unlikely to start, with Joselu Mato expected to continue alongside Rodrygo, with Jude Bellingham just behind.

Atletico Madrid are without numerous first team players due to injury, although they do welcome back captain Koke Resurreccion. Diario AS expect it will be him or Axel Witsel to play as the deepest midfielder, with Jose Maria Gimenez returning to the centre of defence.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Metropolitano, with Atletico Madrid looking to continue their 10-match winning streak at their home stadium. However, Real Madrid are full of confidence, and are aiming to maintain their own winning run.