La Liga Round Up: Real Sociedad extend home winning run as Las Palmas snatch late win

Real Sociedad have stretched their home La Liga unbeaten record to four games this weekend.

La Real drew 1-1 at home to Inter Milan on their return to Champions League action in midweek but they stormed to a 4-3 La Liga win over Getafe in San Sebastian.

La Real took the lead inside the first 90 seconds as Takefusa Kubo swept home at the Estadio Anoeta.

Getafe scored twice before the break, to edge in front, but La Real hit back after the restart, as Brais Mendez eventually headed them back in front.

Big error by David Soria! 🫢 The Getafe goalkeeper came out to punch the ball away but missed Brais Méndez capitalized on the error and headed in to make it 3-2 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dpRoyzPua9 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 24, 2023

Despite some late pressure, captain Mikel Oyarzabal clinched the victory late on, with an emphatic close range finish.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s action, early goals from Kike Perez and Alexander Sorloth tied Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal in a 1-1 draw in Vallecas.

Outstanding team move! 🤌 Alexander Sørloth scores the opening goal for Villarreal 🟡 pic.twitter.com/FFQQsXMmce — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 24, 2023

That was the same final score line in an Andalucian derby, as Real Betis’ inconsistency continued, with a 1-1 home draw against neighbours Cadiz at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

However, the big story from the Saturday early evening games came in Gran Canaria, as Las Palmas won 1-0 at home to Granada.

Las Palmas have struggled since the start of the campaign and headed into this weekend’s action as just one of two teams not to win a league game so far in 2023/24.

Granada are also in trouble, but Las Palmas’ record of one goal from five games, prior to kick off, showed their issues in a clear light.

Mika Marmol was sent off for the home side on the hour mark but Las Palmas dug deep in the closing minutes and Kirian Rodriguez’s added time winner triggered huge celebrations for the hosts.

Gol de Kirian Rodríguez Las palmas 1 Granada 0pic.twitter.com/GI4DXv7HPA — Christian2002 (@Christian126829) September 24, 2023

The winning goal is the first Las Palmas have scored from open play this season and they will be hoping it can kickstart a faltering campaign in the coming weeks.

Images via Getty Images