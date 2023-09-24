La Liga Round Up: In form Athletic Club and Girona win again as Sevilla slip at Osasuna

The Friday and Saturday La Liga fixtures featured more key wins for red hot duo Athletic Club and Girona.

Both sides end the weekend inside the top four with Girona winning a fifth successive league game and Athletic Club making it 13 league points from a possible 15.

The Basque side were the first team in action on the weekend schedule as Inaki Williams calmly fired them into a early lead away at Alaves.

What a ball that is 👏 Iñaki Williams finds the opener for Athletic Club against Alavés after a great pass 🦁 pic.twitter.com/20MG8YpgFo — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 22, 2023

However, the contest turned in the final stages, as Alaves missed a key late chance, and Oihan Sancet curled home a superb winner.

Athletic Club lead by two! ✌️ Oihan Sancet scores from just outside the box to make it 2-0 🦁 pic.twitter.com/teUX2nfdYn — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 22, 2023

Girona showed both sides of their game in a 5-3 thriller at home to Mallorca as they responded to an early setback to overpower their visitors in Catalonia.

Two close range finishes and a penalty put the hosts 3-1 up and Yangel Herrera’s thunderbolt added a fourth before the break.

"This Girona team is such a joy to watch at the minute!" 🎙️ It's now 4-1 to the hosts as Yangel Herrera finds the net 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/8RBG9UeIle — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 23, 2023

Savio made it five after the restart, and despite a late double from Abdon Prats, Girona held on to win.

Sensational wing-play by Sávio 👏🇧🇷 Iván Martín scores for Girona after brilliant work by the 19-year-old Brazilian 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4a9ZPbaO4 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 23, 2023

The other Saturday games were less exciting as Sevilla were held to a 0-0 draw away at Osasuna.

Both sides created plenty of chances but they were unable to find a breakthrough as Chimy Avila hit a post late on.

Valencia wrapped up Saturday’s games as Diego Lopez’s early goal opened up a 1-0 lead at Almeria before Sergio Arribas netted two second half equalisers.

Images via Getty Images