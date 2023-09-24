Inside Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix’s blossoming partnership – “If we’re close, we’ll do damage”

Barcelona have had a very productive week. Back-to-back 5-0 victories over Real Betis and Royal Antwerp were followed up by a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

There’s little surprise that Barcelona have scored 13 goals in three matches since Joao Felix was handed his first start. The Portuguese has looked in imperious form since making the switch from Atletico Madrid, and he has built a strong partnership with Robert Lewandowski in that time.

Lewandowski has been in fine form of late, and Felix’s arrival has been a big reason for that. They have played off each other very well, and Sport have delved into the reasons why they are both thriving.

Felix has been playing as a false left winger over the last three matches, but as more of an attacking threat than Gavi, who had previously occupied the role. He has played close to Lewandowski, and this has been a deliberate tactic, as they pair know they will do well when linking up.

“If we’re close to each other, we’ll do damage.”

This is reported to have been said between the pair on many occasions, and Barcelona will hope that they continue their strong bond over the coming months. If they do, the Catalans have a good chance at an excellent season.